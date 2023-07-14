Open Menu

Kremlin Agrees With Orban's Remark On US Being Able To End Conflict In Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published July 14, 2023 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) Moscow agrees with the opinion of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban that the United States can end the conflict in Ukraine, as it us Washington that initiates arms supplies to Kiev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Orban said that the conflict in Ukraine will end immediately as soon as the US wants it, since Kiev has lost sovereignty and receives money and weapons from the West, adding that the world does not understand why Washington does not want to end the conflict.

"To a large extent, yes, of course, one cannot but agree with this, that is the way it is. It is the United States that is the instigator in the supply of more and more new types of weapons to Ukraine, ammunition, it is the United States that constantly encourages Ukraine to fight to the last Ukrainian," Peskov told reporters.

