Kremlin Aide Calls Denmark Refusal to Hold Joint Nord Stream Investigation Unconstructive

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Denmark's refusal to hold a joint investigation of the explosion that occurred at the Nord Stream oil pipelines is unconstructive, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Friday.

On Thursday, Local Denmark reported, citing Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, that Copenhagen would not allow Moscow to take part in the investigation of the sabotage at Nord Stream.

According to the minister, in Denmark, Sweden and Germany, "the rule of law is respected, so their investigations can be trusted."

"A completely unconstructive position, an unconstructive approach. We do not know what kind of investigation Denmark will conduct there, but objectivity will clearly be lacking, since they do not want to allow Russia to take part in it," Ushakov told a briefing, commenting on the statements of the Danish Foreign Minister.