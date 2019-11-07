Kremlin Aide Confirms Preparations for Putin-Erdogan Phone Conversation

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov has confirmed preparations for a phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan

OMSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov has confirmed preparations for a phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Erdogan said earlier on Thursday that he intended to discuss with Putin the implementation of the Russian-Turkish memorandum on Syria, signed on October 22.

"The Turkish side has requested the possibility to talk over the phone. We will soon coordinate time and respond," Ushakov said.