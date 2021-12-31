Kremlin Aide Describes Putin-Biden Talks as Substantive, Says All Main Topics Discussed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov has described the phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, as substantive.

"In principle, we are satisfied with the talks as they were frank, substantive and specific. And I can also say that the spirit of these talks was constructive," Ushakov said.

He added that the presidents had discussed all key topics.