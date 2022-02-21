UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Aide Kozak Says West, Ukraine Shifting Responsibility For Donbas To Moscow

Ukraine and Western states are doing everything to lay responsibility for Donbas on Russia and freeze the ongoing conflict in the region indefinitely, Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak said on Monday

"Everything is being done to freeze this conflict, to lay political responsibility on the Russian Federation... and to lay economic responsibility on Russia for the maintenance of Donbas," Kozak said.

According to Kozak, neither Ukraine nor its Western allies need the Donbas region "on any terms."

