MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin is not waiting for the results of the US election, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday, commenting on the words of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who believes that the settlement in Ukraine is connected with the US election.

Earlier this week, Borrell said that negotiations on a settlement in Ukraine are unlikely to begin before the US presidential election, which is scheduled for 2024. The EU official believes that Putin is waiting for the results of this election.

"It would be an exaggeration to say that Putin is sitting and waiting for the results of the election in the United States. Of course, it is probably of interest to any normal person, but there are no super-expectations .... Putin is not particularly waiting for the results," Ushakov told reporters.