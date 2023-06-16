Kremlin Aide on Idea of Inviting India to NATO+ Format: Alliance Not Global

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Friday that NATO is not a global alliance when asked to comment on the idea of inviting India to the NATO+ format

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Friday that NATO is not a global alliance when asked to comment on the idea of inviting India to the NATO+ format.

"NATO is a North Atlantic bloc, not a global one," Ushakov told reporters on the sidelines of� the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.