MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday that he is not aware about the plans of French President Emmanuel Macron to take part in the BRICS summit hosted South Africa, but noted that such summits often have guests who are not directly involved in their work.

"Naturally, the host will invite, a lot depends on it, some issues of organizational and practical nature have not yet been regulated ... At the summits, there are often guests who are not directly involved in the work of the BRICS," Ushakov told reporters, noting that he did not see reports on Macron's plans.