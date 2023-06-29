Kremlin Aide, Papal Envoy Discussed Humanitarian Issues - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the Pope's peace envoy to Ukraine, have discussed humanitarian issues during their meeting in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Zuppo arrived in Moscow on Tuesday evening.

The papal envoy plans to meet with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia on Thursday.

"It was about the exchange of views, information on humanitarian issues in the context of Ukrainian affairs. There are no specific decisions or agreements; if necessary, the dialogue will continue," Peskov told reporters when asked about the meeting between Ushakov and Zuppi.