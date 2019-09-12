UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Aide Refuses To Answer Whether Knew Alleged US Informant Smolenkov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 04:22 PM

Kremlin Aide Refuses to Answer Whether Knew Alleged US Informant Smolenkov

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov refused to give comments when asked whether he had met Oleg Smolenkov, who reportedly spied for the United States when working at the Russian presidential administration several years ago

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov refused to give comments when asked whether he had met Oleg Smolenkov, who reportedly spied for the United States when working at the Russian presidential administration several years ago.

The CNN broadcaster reported on Monday that the United States allegedly extracted an informant working in Russia, who was close to the government, in 2017.

According to some media reports, the person in question might have been former Kremlin staff employee Smolenkov, who went missing while on a family vacation in Montenegro in 2017.

