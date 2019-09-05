UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Aide Says Unaware If Putin, Malaysian Prime Minister To Discuss MH17 At EEF Talks

Thu 05th September 2019 | 07:10 AM

Kremlin Aide Says Unaware If Putin, Malaysian Prime Minister to Discuss MH17 at EEF Talks

RUSSKY ISLAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) The Kremlin aide, Yury Ushakov, told Sputnik he did not know if Russian President Vladimir Putin would discuss the probe into the deadly crash of Malaysian Boeing MH17 with the Asian country's Prime Minister, Mahathir Mohamad, during their upcoming meeting.

"I do not know," Ushakov said, when asked if the MH17 probe wound be addressed during the upcoming talks.

Putin and the Malaysian prime minister will meet on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) later on Thursday.

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

