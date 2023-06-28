Open Menu

Kremlin Aide To Meet With Papal Envoy In Moscow On Wednesday - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid Published June 28, 2023 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov will meet with Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the Pope's peace envoy to Ukraine, in Moscow on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that the Russian side values Vatican's peace initiative.

"Today, the special envoy of the Pope, Cardinal Zuppi, is in Moscow.

And on behalf of (Russian President) Vladimir Putin, presidential aide Ushakov will hold talks with him today and discuss the situation around the conflict in Ukraine and, of course, possible ways of political and diplomatic settlement," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that Moscow "highly values" Vatican's efforts to peacefully resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin

