Kremlin Aide: Us Asked For Call With Putin Today For Fear Of Catastrophe In Ukraine

Published February 13, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2022) The United States requested to have a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday as it was fearing Russia's "invasion" in Ukraine, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said after Putin's conversation with US President Joe Biden.

"Citing this catastrophic scenario, the US requested today's phone contact between presidents although it was supposed to be held at the beginning of the next week, on Monday, "Ushakov said.

