Kremlin Aide Ushakov, US National Security Adviser Sullivan Discuss Security Proposals

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov held a phone conversation with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov held a phone conversation with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Ushakov and Sullivan continued their discussion in the context of the well-known Russian proposals set forth in two draft documents and previously transferred to the US side," he said.

"The discussion was of a businesslike and pragmatic nature," Peskov said, adding that the presidential aides agreed to continue contacts.

Russia previously published draft agreements with the United States and NATO, which include, inter alia, provisions on mutual guarantees of security in Europe, on the non-deployment of intermediate and shorter-range missiles in each other's reach and on refusal from further NATO expansion to the east, including at the expense of the former Soviet republics.

The documents have already been transferred to Washington and its allies. One of the points of the project is proposed that NATO provide guarantees of non-expansion of the alliance into the territory of Ukraine. As Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik earlier, if NATO and the United States do not respond to Russia's demand for security guarantees, this could lead to a new round of confrontation.