UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Aide Ushakov, US National Security Adviser Sullivan Discuss Security Proposals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 07:40 PM

Kremlin Aide Ushakov, US National Security Adviser Sullivan Discuss Security Proposals

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov held a phone conversation with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov held a phone conversation with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Ushakov and Sullivan continued their discussion in the context of the well-known Russian proposals set forth in two draft documents and previously transferred to the US side," he said.

"The discussion was of a businesslike and pragmatic nature," Peskov said, adding that the presidential aides agreed to continue contacts.

Russia previously published draft agreements with the United States and NATO, which include, inter alia, provisions on mutual guarantees of security in Europe, on the non-deployment of intermediate and shorter-range missiles in each other's reach and on refusal from further NATO expansion to the east, including at the expense of the former Soviet republics.

The documents have already been transferred to Washington and its allies. One of the points of the project is proposed that NATO provide guarantees of non-expansion of the alliance into the territory of Ukraine. As Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik earlier, if NATO and the United States do not respond to Russia's demand for security guarantees, this could lead to a new round of confrontation.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Europe Washington Alliance Lead United States From

Recent Stories

Three get burns in Pizza kitchen fire

Three get burns in Pizza kitchen fire

3 minutes ago
 Maloney appointed Hibs boss

Maloney appointed Hibs boss

3 minutes ago
 Putin Offers Condolences to Duterte Over Tragic Co ..

Putin Offers Condolences to Duterte Over Tragic Consequences of Typhoon - Kremli ..

3 minutes ago
 Farrukh asks Fazl to support EVMs for getting rid ..

Farrukh asks Fazl to support EVMs for getting rid of rigging in elections

3 minutes ago
 Gold price remain unchanged at Rs125,000/tola; dec ..

Gold price remain unchanged at Rs125,000/tola; decrease by $2 in int'l market 2 ..

6 minutes ago
 4 injured in gas blast in Rawalpindi

4 injured in gas blast in Rawalpindi

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.