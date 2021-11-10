Kremlin Alarmed Over Situation at Poland-Belarus Border, Understands Situation Complexity

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia is very concerned about the situation with refugees at the Belarusian-Polish border, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, adding that Moscow understands the situation's complexity

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Russia is very concerned about the situation with refugees at the Belarusian-Polish border, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, adding that Moscow understands the situation's complexity.

"The situation remains extremely tense, moreover, tensions are growing. We are deeply concerned, indeed. We understand the complexity of the situation, but here, of course, we believe that the de facto problem is with people. Several thousand refugees who do not want to stay in Belarus, who require asylum in European countries," Peskov told reporters.

These refugees say they do not want to stay in Poland, but want to transit to an EU country, the official added.

Commenting on Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki's remark, accusing Russia of pulling the strings behind what Warsaw sees as a Belarusian operation to smuggle migrants into his country, Peskov said that it "is a completely irresponsible and unacceptable statement."