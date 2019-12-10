UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Сalls For Defending Rights Of Russian Athletes Using Existing Tools After WADA Ban

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 07:33 PM

Kremlin Сalls for Defending Rights of Russian Athletes Using Existing Tools After WADA Ban

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called on Tuesday for using existing mechanisms to uphold Russian athletes' rights following the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) decision to ban Russia from participating in major sporting events for four years

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called on Tuesday for using existing mechanisms to uphold Russian athletes' rights following the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) decision to ban Russia from participating in major sporting events for four years.

On Monday, WADA's Executive Committee unanimously adopted the recommendations of the organization's Compliance Review Committee to suspend Russian athletes from participating in international sporting events, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games, for four years. Only "clean" athletes from Russia will be allowed to compete under neutral status � without the flag or national anthem.

In addition, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency was recognized as non-compliant with the global anti-doping code.

"Obviously, it is an unpleasant situation. That being said, there are mechanisms for upholding our rights, mechanisms for defending our rights as a country and mechanisms for defending our athletes' rights, those mechanisms must be utilized," Peskov said when asked whether or not the situation undermines Russia's athletic reputation.

Russia now has 21 days to appeal the decision, triggered by the alleged manipulation of Moscow anti-doping lab data, at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Olympics From Court

Recent Stories

Musharraf petition: Lahore High Court asks AAG to ..

2 minutes ago

Provision of facilities to Hujjaj ministry's prior ..

2 minutes ago

COAS chairs hours long Corps Commanders Conference

1 hour ago

Germany launches new plan for EU financial transac ..

2 minutes ago

DR Congo policewoman arrested for killing proteste ..

12 minutes ago

China, Panama ideal partners to spur BRI developm ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.