Kremlin Amid Pegasus Spyware Reports: Russian Government Using Safe Communications System

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) Commenting on reports about French President Emmanuel Macron's mobile phone having been targeted with the Pegasus spyware, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured that the Russian government uses a special safe communications system and no additional protection is needed.

"In general, the head of state, the cabinet of ministers, the presidential administration and other departments use a special communications system, a system of government communications that is reliably protected," Peskov told reporters, asked if the Kremlin is confident about the information security of the president and the administration.

"There is no need for additional measures," Peskov assured.