Kremlin Analyzing Afghans' Requests for Help With Evacuation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Kremlin is analyzing all Afghan citizens' requests to help them with evacuation, including appeals of military universities graduates, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The Kremlin is analyzing all Afghan citizens' requests to help them with evacuation, including appeals of military universities graduates, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured on Wednesday.

"We see all the appeals.

We are analyzing this information, I cannot add anything at this stage," Peskov told reporters, asked whether Russia plans to evacuate Afghans and their families, including Afghan graduates of Russian military universities, who made such an appeal in their open letter to the government.