Kremlin Analyzing Developments in Mali After Military Revolt

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The Kremlin analyzes the developments in Mali after the military mutiny and will assess the situation after studying all the available information, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"We are closely following and analyzing the information we receive from there.

We will be able to assess the situation after the analysis," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether the coup in Mali could affect its relations with Russia.

The mutiny started on Tuesday at a military base near the Malian capital of Bamako. A group of rebels subsequently detained President Ibrahim Boubacar Keit, Prime Minister Boubou Cisse and several high-ranking officials and. Earlier on Wednesday, Keita announced his resignation and the dissolution of the parliament. The coup leaders declared the formation of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, closed the country's borders and imposed a curfew.