UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Analyzing Developments In Mali After Military Revolt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 03:50 PM

Kremlin Analyzing Developments in Mali After Military Revolt

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The Kremlin analyzes the developments in Mali after the military mutiny and will assess the situation after studying all the available information, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"We are closely following and analyzing the information we receive from there.

We will be able to assess the situation after the analysis," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether the coup in Mali could affect its relations with Russia.

The mutiny started on Tuesday at a military base near the Malian capital of Bamako. A group of rebels subsequently detained President Ibrahim Boubacar Keit, Prime Minister Boubou Cisse and several high-ranking officials and. Earlier on Wednesday, Keita announced his resignation and the dissolution of the parliament. The coup leaders declared the formation of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, closed the country's borders and imposed a curfew.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Parliament Mali Bamako All From

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council sign MOU with Dubai Corporati ..

3 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new Law regulating fami ..

8 minutes ago

ADNOC CEO discusses energy industry dynamics durin ..

1 hour ago

UAE, India to bolster cooperation

2 hours ago

UAE condemns terrorist blast in Mogadishu

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid enacts amendments to DIFC’s ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.