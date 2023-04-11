(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Moscow expects multiple contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan before the March 2024 presidential election in Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"We expect that there will be multiple contacts (with Erdogan) before the presidential election in Russia," Peskov told reporters.