Kremlin Announces Several New Appointments in Presidential Administration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree appointing former Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak as deputy head of the presidential administration, the Kremlin said on Friday.

With Kozak's appointment, the number of deputy chiefs of the administration increased to three.

A relevant decree has been signed as well.

Putin appointed former Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky and Former Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin as presidential advisers.