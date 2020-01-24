UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Announces Several New Appointments In Presidential Administration

Faizan Hashmi 14 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 12:31 PM

Kremlin Announces Several New Appointments in Presidential Administration

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree appointing former Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak as deputy head of the presidential administration, the Kremlin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree appointing former Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak as deputy head of the presidential administration, the Kremlin said on Friday.

With Kozak's appointment, the number of deputy chiefs of the administration increased to three.

A relevant decree has been signed as well.

Putin appointed former Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky and Former Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin as presidential advisers.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

2 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

3 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

3 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

3 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.