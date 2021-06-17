Kremlin Appreciates Absence of Accusations Against Russia at Top-Level Summit

The United States put forward no accusations against Russia ahead of and during the summit of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, which is perceived as a positive sign, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) The United States put forward no accusations against Russia ahead of and during the summit of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, which is perceived as a positive sign, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"It was emphasized both ahead of the summit and during the summit that no one accuses the Russian government, no accusations against the Russian side were raised. This is highly important, we notice it and we take it positively," Peskov told Echo of Moscow radio station.