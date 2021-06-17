UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Appreciates Absence Of Accusations Against Russia At Top-Level Summit

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 01:44 PM

Kremlin Appreciates Absence of Accusations Against Russia at Top-Level Summit

The United States put forward no accusations against Russia ahead of and during the summit of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, which is perceived as a positive sign, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) The United States put forward no accusations against Russia ahead of and during the summit of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, which is perceived as a positive sign, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"It was emphasized both ahead of the summit and during the summit that no one accuses the Russian government, no accusations against the Russian side were raised. This is highly important, we notice it and we take it positively," Peskov told Echo of Moscow radio station.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin United States Government

Recent Stories

Kremlin Emphasizes Importance of Russian-US Milita ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Closely Follows Ukraine's NATO Membership A ..

3 minutes ago

Maldives' COVID-19 death toll crosses 200

3 minutes ago

Corona claims 19 more lives, 133 new cases reporte ..

3 minutes ago

Date of Next Putin-Biden Summit Uncertain - Kremli ..

5 minutes ago

Denmark's Eriksen to have ICD heart device: federa ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.