Kremlin Assesses Russia-Saudi Relations as Constructive, Based on Mutual Understanding

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Relations between Russia and Saudi Arabia are constructive and based on mutual understanding, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"(The relations) are constructive, based on mutual understanding, mutual respect, mutual trust and very working," Peskov told reporters when asked to assess relations between Russia and Saudi Arabia ahead of the OPEC+ summit in Vienna on June 4.