Kremlin Assessing Current Prospects for Grain Deal as 'Not So Good'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that the part of the agreement on the grain deal that pertains to the access of Russian food to international markets was not working, describing the agreement's current prospects as "not so good."

"Still the second half of the deal is not working, these conditions are not being met. No deal can stand on one leg, it has to stand on two legs. In this regard, of course, judging by the current situation, the prospects are not so good," Peskov told reporters when asked about the Kremlin's official stance on the prospects for extending the grain deal.

The spokesman noted that the United Nations was making some efforts to implement the grain deal, but it was not succeeding in everything.

"The deal was extended for 60 days, not fully (for 120 days), solely because exactly half of this so-called deal did not work and still does not work.

We know that UN representatives are making some efforts, but they are not succeeding in everything," Peskov added.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, signed between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations amid a military conflict in Ukraine in July 2022, provides for the exports of Ukrainian grain, food and fertilizers over the Black Sea from three ports, including Odesa. The package agreement also includes a memorandum of understanding between Russia and the UN to unblock Russian grain and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea, which, according to Moscow, has not been implemented amid Western sanctions. In March, Russia extended the deal for 60 of possible 120 days.