Kremlin Assumes Nord Stream 2 to Be Completed Despite US Sanctions - Spokesman

The Kremlin assumes that the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for transporting Russian gas to Europe will be completed despite Washington's sanctions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) The Kremlin assumes that the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for transporting Russian gas to Europe will be completed despite Washington's sanctions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

The US Senate passed on Tuesday a $738 billion defense bill for 2020 fiscal year that, in particular, includes sanctions against Nord Stream 2. The bill is now to be signed by US President Donald Trump, who has already pledged to sign it immediately.

"We assume that this project will be completed," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether the construction of the pipeline could be halted due to the sanctions.

"Neither Moscow nor the European capitals, including Berlin and Paris, like these steps.

Such actions are a direct violation of the international law, this is a perfect example of unfair competition and imposing [US] artificial dominance in the European markets, imposing more expensive and uncompetitive production, I mean the more expensive natural gas, on the European consumers," Peskov added.

The Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture between Gazprom and five European companies. The The 745-mile-long twin pipeline will carry up to 55 billion cubic meters (1.942 trillion cubic feet) of gas per year from Russia to Europe.

The United States has been consistently trying to undermine the project, threatening all the nations involved with sanctions, while promoting its liquefied natural gas on the European market.

