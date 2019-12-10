Kremlin Assumes Putin-Lukashenko Meeting to Be Held Dec 20 in St. Petersburg - Peskov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) A meeting between Russian and Belarusian presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko is scheduled for December 20 in St. Petersburg, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"Now there are no clear plans, there is an agreement between the two presidents that the relevant ministries will continue to work - on our part [Economic Development Minister Maxim] Oreshkin and his Belarusian counterpart, if necessary, the heads of government will also talk so that the presidents can meet on [December] 20 and finalize those issues on which the work was not yet completed by the recent meeting in Sochi," Peskov told reporters.

"Therefore, we should first wait for [December] 20, we make plans for the 20th," he said, adding that the meeting was scheduled in St. Petersburg.