UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Assumes Putin-Lukashenko Meeting To Be Held Dec 20 In St. Petersburg - Peskov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 05:15 PM

Kremlin Assumes Putin-Lukashenko Meeting to Be Held Dec 20 in St. Petersburg - Peskov

A meeting between Russian and Belarusian presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko is scheduled for December 20 in St. Petersburg, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) A meeting between Russian and Belarusian presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko is scheduled for December 20 in St. Petersburg, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"Now there are no clear plans, there is an agreement between the two presidents that the relevant ministries will continue to work - on our part [Economic Development Minister Maxim] Oreshkin and his Belarusian counterpart, if necessary, the heads of government will also talk so that the presidents can meet on [December] 20 and finalize those issues on which the work was not yet completed by the recent meeting in Sochi," Peskov told reporters.

"Therefore, we should first wait for [December] 20, we make plans for the 20th," he said, adding that the meeting was scheduled in St. Petersburg.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Sochi St. Petersburg December Government Agreement

Recent Stories

ICT hospitals' hazardous waste dumped in municipal ..

17 seconds ago

Russian-Sudanese Ministerial Committee Postponed U ..

46 seconds ago

Putin-Zelenskyy Talks in Paris Fail to Result in F ..

49 seconds ago

Lok Virsa to exhibit Quaid's vintage car on 25th D ..

52 seconds ago

Putin Always Highly Appreciated Late Ex-Moscow May ..

56 seconds ago

“Ali Zafar harassed me on multiple occasions,” ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.