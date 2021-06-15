UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Assures Anti-Coronavirus Measures Being Implemented Ahead Of Putin-Biden Summit

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 11:10 AM

Kremlin Assures Anti-Coronavirus Measures Being Implemented Ahead of Putin-Biden Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) Enhanced anti-coronavirus measures are being implemented ahead of the negotiations of Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Joe Biden, which will be held in Geneva on June 16, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said.

"Super-serious security measures are being implemented, including from the point of view of protecting the health of the presidents. We and the Americans take this very seriously," Ushakov said at a briefing ahead of the top-level summit.

