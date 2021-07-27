Kremlin Assures Crimea Will Never Be Topic for Bargaining

Commenting on a Turkish professor's proposal to recognize Crimea in exchange for recognition of Northern Cyprus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured that Russian regions will never be subject of any bargains

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) Commenting on a Turkish professor's proposal to recognize Crimea in exchange for recognition of Northern Cyprus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured that Russian regions will never be subject of any bargains.

Professor Hasan Unal from Turkey's Maltepe University expressed the belief Moscow and Ankara could reach agreement on the status of Crimea if Russia recognized the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus as an independent state.

"First, this respected professor from Turkey can hardly embody Ankara's official point of view. Second, Russian regions certainly cannot be and will never be subject of any bargaining. This is out of question," Peskov told reporters.