Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 03:20 PM

Kremlin Assures Necessary Amounts of COVID-19 Vaccine to Be Available in Russia Soon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured on Wednesday that a sufficient amount of coronavirus vaccines is produced in Russia, and necessary volumes will be available in the coming days.

The head of Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan recently reported vaccine shortage in the region in light of the growing interest in inoculation.

The Kremlin spokesman expressed confidence these were just temporary logistical difficulties.

"As you understand, there are certain conditions for vaccine storage and so on. It is just impossible to store big amounts. I believe all this will be compensated in the coming days, and sufficient amounts of the vaccine will be available in the market, as it was in the past months. There are no problems, we have established production in amounts sufficient for domestic consumption," Peskov told reporters.

