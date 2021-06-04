UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Assures Russia Not Hostile To Estonia, Tallinn's Concerns Are Groundless

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 03:58 PM

Kremlin Assures Russia Not Hostile to Estonia, Tallinn's Concerns Are Groundless

Russia is not hostile to Estonia, Tallinn's concerns on the matter are not consistent with reality, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Russia is not hostile to Estonia, Tallinn's concerns on the matter are not consistent with reality, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"There is absolutely no hostility from our side. However, we unfortunately sometimes hear concerns from Estonia regarding Russia's hostility.

This is not true. This does not reflect the reality," Peskov told reporters.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, further development of the bilateral relations will depend on the political will.

"Unfortunately, at the interstate level the relations are not especially positive. However, Russians love Estonia and Estonians a lot," Peskov continued.

