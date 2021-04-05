UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Assures Russia Will Fill Need For Coronavirus Vaccines

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 03:07 PM

Kremlin Assures Russia Will Fill Need for Coronavirus Vaccines

Russia will meet all the demands for vaccines against the coronavirus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured on Monday, commenting on Sputnik V vaccine export priorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Russia will meet all the demands for vaccines against the coronavirus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured on Monday, commenting on Sputnik V vaccine export priorities.

"Contracts with different countries cover different amounts [of the vaccine]. All the contracts are usually quite lengthy. This means, we do not deliver the volume envisioned in the contract immediately, we implement the contract through one or several batches," Peskov told reporters, asked about Sputnik V export speed and order of priority.

"All the countries are important, our brotherly countries are also important, in this case Republika Srpska, we are very close historically. So, there should be no doubt that we will eventually satisfy all the demands," Peskov added, commenting on claims that Republika Srpska ordered only 200,000 doses of the Russian vaccine, which should have been delivered a month ago, but the contract was implemented by 10 percent only.

