Kremlin Assures Russian Agencies Will Respond to Potential Provocations Against Crimea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) The Kremlin has no doubt that Russian agencies will respond to potential provocations that Ukraine could stage on March 18, which marks the anniversary of Crimea's reunification with Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured.

"We have no doubt that our relevant agencies have all the necessary information about provocations, if they are plotted. We also have no doubt that a necessary response will be provided to any provocations, especially on such an important day," Peskov told reporters, when asked if the Kremlin is aware of some provocations Ukraine could be preparing for March 18.