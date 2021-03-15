UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Assures Russian Agencies Will Respond To Potential Provocations Against Crimea

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 04:08 PM

Kremlin Assures Russian Agencies Will Respond to Potential Provocations Against Crimea

The Kremlin has no doubt that Russian agencies will respond to potential provocations that Ukraine could stage on March 18, which marks the anniversary of Crimea's reunification with Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) The Kremlin has no doubt that Russian agencies will respond to potential provocations that Ukraine could stage on March 18, which marks the anniversary of Crimea's reunification with Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured.

"We have no doubt that our relevant agencies have all the necessary information about provocations, if they are plotted. We also have no doubt that a necessary response will be provided to any provocations, especially on such an important day," Peskov told reporters, when asked if the Kremlin is aware of some provocations Ukraine could be preparing for March 18.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia March All

Recent Stories

China Hits Back at G7 Over Criticism of Hong Kong ..

1 minute ago

EU's Failed Vaccination Campaign Shows Brussels' ' ..

1 minute ago

EU Lawmaker Says US Agitated by Russia-Europe Stra ..

1 minute ago

Turkish fishermen rescue roe deer from sea

1 minute ago

Dtec, OQAL Angel Investors Network Saudi Arabia &a ..

10 minutes ago

Senate elections resulted in increased polarizatio ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.