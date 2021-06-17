Kremlin Assures Total Vaccination Against COVID-19 Out of Question in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Total vaccination against COVID-19 is out of question in Russia, regional authorities just act within their mandate when they introduce compulsory vaccination for certain categories of employees, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured on Thursday.

"It is very much important to take peculiarities into account. We are not talking about total mandatory vaccination, we are talking about the instructions of regional chief sanitary doctors and decisions that heads of regions make on the basis of this instruction within the framework of their special powers," Peskov told reporters.