Kremlin Attaches Great Importance to Putin-Macron Dialogue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Moscow attaches great importance to the trust-based dialogue between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, as the two leaders always discuss the existing differences, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

After the first day of the online EU summit, Macron said that Europe was facing a global war of a new type, accusing Russia and China of attempts to destabilize the situation and use vaccines as a pressure instrument.

"We highly appreciate the trust-based dialogue between Macron and Putin, we highly appreciate President Macron's desire and readiness to discuss the most complicated issues. The presidents communicate efficiently, they do not shun sensitive issues. They have completely different views on a whole range of issues, but this does not hinder communication," Peskov told reporters.