UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Attaches Great Importance To Putin-Macron Dialogue

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 05:00 PM

Kremlin Attaches Great Importance to Putin-Macron Dialogue

Moscow attaches great importance to the trust-based dialogue between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, as the two leaders always discuss the existing differences, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Moscow attaches great importance to the trust-based dialogue between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, as the two leaders always discuss the existing differences, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

After the first day of the online EU summit, Macron said that Europe was facing a global war of a new type, accusing Russia and China of attempts to destabilize the situation and use vaccines as a pressure instrument.

"We highly appreciate the trust-based dialogue between Macron and Putin, we highly appreciate President Macron's desire and readiness to discuss the most complicated issues. The presidents communicate efficiently, they do not shun sensitive issues. They have completely different views on a whole range of issues, but this does not hinder communication," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe China Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

SCA praises offers of international aid to re-floa ..

32 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Biden's Press Confer ..

2 minutes ago

Muslim Protesters Line Up Outside UK School for 2n ..

2 minutes ago

Czech Republic Capable, Interested in Producing Ru ..

2 minutes ago

Madagascan leader in Covid vaccine U-turn

2 minutes ago

PM is expected to reshuffle cabinet next Monday

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.