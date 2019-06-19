Kremlin Attaches Great Importance to Upcoming Talks of Patrushev, Bolton, Ben-Shabbat

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, US National Security Advisor John Bolton and Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat will exchange opinions on stabilizing the situation in the Middle East, including in Iran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, US National Security Advisor John Bolton and Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat will exchange opinions on stabilizing the situation in the middle East, including in Iran, during their upcoming talks in Israel, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, adding that the Kremlin attached great importance to this meeting.

"This is a highly important contact. There will be an important exchange of opinions on the regional situation, both on settling the conflicts in the Middle East and Syria, and other matters that the sides will consider necessary to discuss," Peskov told reporters, when asked about the key aim of the talks.