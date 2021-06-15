UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Awaiting Putin-Biden Negotiations With Practical Optimism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) The Kremlin's approach to the upcoming summit of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, can be described as "practical optimism", with no breakthrough expected, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said.

"No breakthrough is expected," Ushakov told reporters ahead of the top-level negotiations.

"I am not sure that any agreements will be reached. I do not know. I anticipate this meeting with practical optimism, nothing more. We will see. It is typical for the Americans that many agreements reached under the previous administration are not implemented, especially if the current administration supports another political party," Ushakov specified.

