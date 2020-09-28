The Kremlin is aware of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's meeting with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny in the Charite hospital in Berlin, spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Monday

Earlier in the day, the German cabinet confirmed media reports that Merkel paid a visit to Navalny when he was receiving treatment in the hospital

"Of course, we have taken note of it," Peskov said.