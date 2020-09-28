UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Aware Of Merkel's Meeting With Navalny In Charite Hospital

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 04:02 PM

Kremlin Aware of Merkel's Meeting With Navalny in Charite Hospital

The Kremlin is aware of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's meeting with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny in the Charite hospital in Berlin, spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) The Kremlin is aware of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's meeting with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny in the Charite hospital in Berlin, spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the German cabinet confirmed media reports that Merkel paid a visit to Navalny when he was receiving treatment in the hospital

"Of course, we have taken note of it," Peskov said.

More Stories From World

