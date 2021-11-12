UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Aware Of Planned Bill On Mandatory Use Of QR Codes In Shops

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 07:56 PM

The Kremlin is aware of the federal response center's initiative to develop legislation regulating the use of QR health codes in shops, transport and cafes amid the coronavirus pandemic, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

The coronavirus response center announced on Thursday that it is drafting bills on mandatory QR codes in transport, cafes and shops that would be submitted to the parliament for consideration. The measure reportedly would be in effect until June 2022.

"We are aware of this initiative of the government response center, there are indeed some drafts. There is still quite serious work to be done on the bill in the parliament, naturally, with the participation of specialists and experts .

.. This is a global practice, which, in the context of the pandemic, in the context of the incessant waves of new ones, is recognized by many countries as indispensable," Peskov told reporters.

Russia's Republic of Tatarstan has already adopted the measure to curb the pandemic, according to the local government. Starting November 22, adults will be required to show QR codes or medical exemption certificates to use public transport across the region. The measure will not apply to taxi services.

More Stories From World

