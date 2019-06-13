UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Aware Of 'Police Harshness' At Moscow Rally On June 12 - Peskov

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 08:21 PM

Kremlin Aware of 'Police Harshness' at Moscow Rally on June 12 - Peskov

The Kremlin is aware of complaints about unreasonable harshness on the part of police officers during an unauthorized rally held on June 12 in Moscow, these facts should be investigated to avoid this in the future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) The Kremlin is aware of complaints about unreasonable harshness on the part of police officers during an unauthorized rally held on June 12 in Moscow, these facts should be investigated to avoid this in the future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"We know that there are complaints about unreasonable, unprovoked harshness on the part of law enforcement officers, we have read reports about this," Peskov said at a media briefing, adding that all necessary investigations into these complaints would be carried out to avoid the repetitions of these incidents in the future.

"This is, probably, the prerogative of the city authorities to authorize such actions [protest rallies] or not to authorize them, as well as to assess the work of the police," Peskov stressed.

