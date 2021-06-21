Kremlin Aware of Possible New US Sanctions, Considering Different Options

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) The Kremlin is aware of the possible new US sanctions on Russia and is currently considering different options, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, also noting that the introduction of restrictions does not depend on the will of US President Joe Biden.

"We are aware of the forthcoming sanctions, the possible sanctions that have been codified. The point is, some sanctions have been codified and their introduction does not even depend on the will of the US president," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin has also heard the claims, made already after the top-level summit, that the US will stick to its policy against the Nord Stream 2 project for carrying Russian gas to Europe, the spokesman went on to say.

"We expect that we will be able to continue our dialogue with Americans, and we will also certainly continue work with our European partners for finalizing the project and launching it as soon as possible," Peskov added.