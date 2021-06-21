UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Aware Of Possible New US Sanctions, Considering Different Options

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 02:50 PM

Kremlin Aware of Possible New US Sanctions, Considering Different Options

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) The Kremlin is aware of the possible new US sanctions on Russia and is currently considering different options, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, also noting that the introduction of restrictions does not depend on the will of US President Joe Biden.

"We are aware of the forthcoming sanctions, the possible sanctions that have been codified. The point is, some sanctions have been codified and their introduction does not even depend on the will of the US president," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin has also heard the claims, made already after the top-level summit, that the US will stick to its policy against the Nord Stream 2 project for carrying Russian gas to Europe, the spokesman went on to say.

"We expect that we will be able to continue our dialogue with Americans, and we will also certainly continue work with our European partners for finalizing the project and launching it as soon as possible," Peskov added.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Nord Gas

Recent Stories

Islamabad police launch helpline, set up desk to l ..

15 minutes ago

No safe heavens for Talibans in Pakistan, says Sha ..

59 minutes ago

US should find political solution before leaving A ..

1 hour ago

UAE condemns Houthis attempted attack on Khamis Mu ..

2 hours ago

Mufti Aziz handed over to police on four-day physi ..

2 hours ago

‘I’m ashamed of what I did,’ Mufti Aziz-ur-R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.