UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Aware Of Possible New US Sanctions On Russia, Hopes Plans Will Be Abandoned

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 03:14 PM

Kremlin Aware of Possible New US Sanctions on Russia, Hopes Plans Will Be Abandoned

The Kremlin is aware of the possible new US sanctions on Russia and hopes that these plans will be abandoned, as restrictions will certainly not promote any improvement of the bilateral relations, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on the Republican Study Committee's proposal to the Congress to step up Russia sanctions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The Kremlin is aware of the possible new US sanctions on Russia and hopes that these plans will be abandoned, as restrictions will certainly not promote any improvement of the bilateral relations, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on the Republican Study Committee's proposal to the Congress to step up Russia sanctions.

"We follow reports about such statements and proposals about new restrictions. In general, we see such restrictions as illegal from the point of view of international law.

Of course, we can only have regret over the emerging new impetus that some persons are trying to give to the US policy," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether the Kremlin is aware of the plans.

"Of course, this will no way contribute to the normalization of our bilateral relations. We hope that these plans will remain nothing but statements and will not be anyhow brought to life," the Kremlin spokesman added.

It is regrettable that US politicians are ready to sacrifice the relations with Russia amid the ongoing electoral race, Peskov noted.

Related Topics

Russia Congress From Race

Recent Stories

London's Heathrow Airport Must Reduce Jobs as Gov' ..

2 minutes ago

Exhausted Indian doctors fear virus crisis has onl ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister offers India sharing of successful ..

2 minutes ago

Russia coronavirus cases top 500,000

5 minutes ago

South African cricket planning to restart with mad ..

5 minutes ago

Russia&#039;s coronavirus case tally passes half m ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.