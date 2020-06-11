Kremlin Aware of Possible New US Sanctions on Russia, Hopes Plans Will Be Abandoned

The Kremlin is aware of the possible new US sanctions on Russia and hopes that these plans will be abandoned, as restrictions will certainly not promote any improvement of the bilateral relations, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on the Republican Study Committee's proposal to the Congress to step up Russia sanctions

"We follow reports about such statements and proposals about new restrictions. In general, we see such restrictions as illegal from the point of view of international law.

Of course, we can only have regret over the emerging new impetus that some persons are trying to give to the US policy," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether the Kremlin is aware of the plans.

"Of course, this will no way contribute to the normalization of our bilateral relations. We hope that these plans will remain nothing but statements and will not be anyhow brought to life," the Kremlin spokesman added.

It is regrettable that US politicians are ready to sacrifice the relations with Russia amid the ongoing electoral race, Peskov noted.