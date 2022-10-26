Kremlin Aware of Reports About Sobchak Becoming Suspect in Extortion Case - Peskov

UrduPoint.com

The Kremlin is aware of reports that former presidential candidate and journalist Ksenia Sobchak is allegedly a suspect in the case of extortion, spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik

According to a Sputnik source, Sobchak's commercial director Kirill Sukhanov is a defendant in a case of extortion from officials and businessmen through Telegram channels. The former editor-in-chief of Tatler magazine Arian Romanovsky (Kuzmin) is also involved in the same case. Both of them have already been charged. In the next few hours, the Tverskoy Court of Moscow will decide whether to place them in a pre-trial detention center at the request of the Interior Ministry.

They may face imprisonment for a term of seven to fifteen years, as well as a fine of up to one million rubles.

At the same time, according to another source, Sobchak herself left for Lithuania through Belarus, and until the last moment everyone thought that she was flying to Turkey it was where that she bought a ticket for today. RT reported, citing a source, that the journalist had become a suspect in an extortion case. However, it is still unclear whether she is involved in the same case with Sukhanov and Romanovsky.

