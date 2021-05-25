Kremlin Believes Accusations Against Russia Over Ryanair Incident Inadequate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The Kremlin believes that claims of Russia's involvement in the Ryanair incident in Minsk are not adequate, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

On Monday, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that London may consider proposals to impose restrictive measures on Russia-led gas pipelines to Europe after the emergency landing of the Ryanair plane in Belarus.

"Such a Russophobic obsession and the obsessive idea of blaming Russia for everything and everyone. Probably, it will soon come to the point that Russia will be accused simply of the fact of its existence," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman also called these accusations "inadequate," adding that Moscow does not agree with them.