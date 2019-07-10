Kremlin Believes Air Traffic Between Russia, Georgia Will Resume - Peskov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) The Kremlin is convinced that sooner or later the air traffic between Russia and Georgia will resume, but so far it is too early to talk about it, because the danger for Russians in that country remains, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

"Certainly, resumption of flights cannot be ruled out and, of course, we hope that sooner or later this will happen. But for now, given such strong polarization of the Georgian society and anti-Russian, Russophobic manifestations, with extremist undertones, there is an objective danger if there is a large number of Russian tourists in Georgia," Peskov told journalists when asked when flights to Georgia could be resumed.

"Accordingly, the situation will be constantly monitored, and as soon as signs appear that the situation in Georgia has normalized and the slightest threat to Russian tourists, resulting from such Russophobic manifestations, has disappeared, then there will be time for analysis and making some other decisions. It is too early to talk about it yet," he said.