UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Believes Air Traffic Between Russia, Georgia Will Resume - Peskov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 02:41 PM

Kremlin Believes Air Traffic Between Russia, Georgia Will Resume - Peskov

The Kremlin is convinced that sooner or later the air traffic between Russia and Georgia will resume, but so far it is too early to talk about it, because the danger for Russians in that country remains, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) The Kremlin is convinced that sooner or later the air traffic between Russia and Georgia will resume, but so far it is too early to talk about it, because the danger for Russians in that country remains, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

"Certainly, resumption of flights cannot be ruled out and, of course, we hope that sooner or later this will happen. But for now, given such strong polarization of the Georgian society and anti-Russian, Russophobic manifestations, with extremist undertones, there is an objective danger if there is a large number of Russian tourists in Georgia," Peskov told journalists when asked when flights to Georgia could be resumed.

"Accordingly, the situation will be constantly monitored, and as soon as signs appear that the situation in Georgia has normalized and the slightest threat to Russian tourists, resulting from such Russophobic manifestations, has disappeared, then there will be time for analysis and making some other decisions. It is too early to talk about it yet," he said.

Related Topics

Russia Traffic Georgia From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal (PBM) scholarships for 82 un ..

2 seconds ago

Refuelling under scrutiny as S.Africa penguins hit ..

4 seconds ago

Police officer killed in road accident in Sargodha ..

7 seconds ago

Japan conducts test run of battery powered Shinkan ..

10 seconds ago

Russia's USC, Defense Ministry Preparing to Sign C ..

10 minutes ago

Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.