Kremlin Believes Belarus Needs No Help Within CSTO - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Kremlin does not think that Belarus requires any help within the Collective Security Treaty Organization, of which both Minsk and Moscow are members, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

"As for the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Union State agreement, it is true, the sides there have certain commitments on helping each other. But you know that there is no such need at the moment and the Belarusian leadership has admitted itself that there is no such need," Peskov told reporters.

When asked to comment on reports of Russian military equipment heading toward the border with Belarus, the spokesman said that "Russian military equipment is spread throughout the entire Russian territory, so there is nothing to comment on.

Peskov said he did not have any information about alleged flight to Minsk of a plane belonging to the Russian Federal Security Service.

"I cannot tell you anything about the plane, I just do not have the information about the flights. The air traffic between the two countries is quite lively so I do not have this information," Peskov said.