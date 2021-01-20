(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The Kremlin does not prepare for the upcoming inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden, as it actually changes nothing for Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, reaffirming Moscow's commitment to seek better relations with Washington.

"The Kremlin does not prepare for the inauguration. Nothing will change for Russia. Russia will live just like it used to for hundreds of year, it will keep seeking kind relations with the United States. It depends on Biden and his team if Washington will have political will for this," Peskov told reporters, when asked what Biden's rise to presidency will mean for Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has already congratulated Biden on his election victory, the Kremlin spokesman assured.

"You know, Putin has always been and will be in favor of progress in the Russian-US relations, as a stable world is impossible without normal relations between the two powers. Unfortunately, we see no reciprocity to Putin's approach for quite many years," Peskov added.