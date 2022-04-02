Kremlin Believes Confrontation With EU Can Be Resolved
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, speaking on Saturday about Russia's tense relations with the European Union, said that there is a way out of all complicated situations.
"There are always ways out. From any confrontation, from any difficult situation, there are always ways out," Peskov told Rossiya 1 broadcaster.