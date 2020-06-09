UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Believes Coronavirus Restrictions In Moscow Lifted Gradually, Not Too Quickly

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 03:30 PM

Kremlin Believes Coronavirus Restrictions in Moscow Lifted Gradually, Not Too Quickly

The Kremlin believes that the coronavirus restrictions in Moscow are being lifted gradually, not too quickly, presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) The Kremlin believes that the coronavirus restrictions in Moscow are being lifted gradually, not too quickly, presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

On Monday, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said self-isolation, digital IDs and walks on schedule would be canceled on Tuesday.

Beauty parlors and hairdressers will reopen on the same day, as well as some other organizations. A schedule for reopening has been set for other businesses.

"Why too quickly? Some restrictions remain in place, some will be lifted in a week or two. This is not a full cancellation," Peskov told reporters, when asked if the Kremlin thought the restrictions were being lifted too quickly.

Related Topics

Moscow Same Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ten arrested in Nothia anti-encroachment operation ..

30 seconds ago

Seoul Consults With US on N. Korea Decision to Cut ..

32 seconds ago

NHA attaching top priority to up-gradation of Balo ..

33 seconds ago

New Zealand cuts research to keep Antarctica virus ..

35 seconds ago

Putin Does Not Plan to Hold Talks With Erdogan on ..

5 minutes ago

Julphar resumes sales of products in Bahrain, Kuwa ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.