Kremlin Believes Coronavirus Restrictions in Moscow Lifted Gradually, Not Too Quickly

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) The Kremlin believes that the coronavirus restrictions in Moscow are being lifted gradually, not too quickly, presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

On Monday, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said self-isolation, digital IDs and walks on schedule would be canceled on Tuesday.

Beauty parlors and hairdressers will reopen on the same day, as well as some other organizations. A schedule for reopening has been set for other businesses.

"Why too quickly? Some restrictions remain in place, some will be lifted in a week or two. This is not a full cancellation," Peskov told reporters, when asked if the Kremlin thought the restrictions were being lifted too quickly.