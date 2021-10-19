MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) Moscow believes that the government has done an excellent job of providing all Russians with access to COVID-19 vaccines, and urged those citizens that remained hesitant to get vaccinated to be more responsible, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Traditionally, people blame the government for everything .... the state always keeps this in mind and feels its share of responsibility. Of course, not everything that needed to be done was done in terms of raising awareness about the lack of alternatives (to vaccination) and the importance of vaccination ... but it is also true that all citizens of our country need to show a more responsible position," Peskov told reporters.

He stressed that citizens need to think about the lives and safety of their friends and relatives and get vaccinated. But the fact that some still remain hesitant means that there have been some flaws in the government's approach, Peskov added.

Overall, though, the Kremlin spokesman is confident that Moscow did its best and provided all necessary conditions for mass vaccination.

Russia has registered a total of 7.9 million COVID-19 cases and over 220,000 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic. So far, nearly 100 million people received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 47.3 million have been fully vaccinated against the virus, which amounts to 32.8% of the country's population.