Kremlin Believes Growing COVID-19 Case Numbers Reason For Public Caution

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 05:21 PM

The Kremlin believes the growing number of people infected with the coronavirus is a serious reason for greater caution among Russians, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

"You know that the growing numbers of [COVID-19] cases are, of course, a very serious reason to mobilize and become much more careful in everyday life. This applies to each of us," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added he had not heard discussions about a potential lockdown.

According to Peskov, employees of several departments of the presidential administration have started to work from home, however, employees of those departments in which a presence in the office is necessary, continue to work as usual.

On Thursday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin requested that all the city's employers instruct at least 30 percent of their staffers to work from home, in order to contain the spike in coronavirus infections in the Russian capital.

Russia has registered 10,888 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 10,499 yesterday, taking the cumulative case total to 1,225,889, the country's coronavirus response center said on Monday. The largest increase was identified in Moscow, where 3,537 new positive tests were registered � up from 3,327 the day before.

